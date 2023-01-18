Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

