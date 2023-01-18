Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Alto Ingredients comprises approximately 2.0% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 714,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $4,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 195.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 9,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.41. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $336.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.07 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALTO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

