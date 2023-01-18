Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,143.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 679,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 625,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,703,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 305,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,718,851. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.