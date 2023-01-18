Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 18,867 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.85. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

