Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 608,735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $478,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 388,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.