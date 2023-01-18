Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.10. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average is $187.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

