Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $39.62 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $39,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.16.

