Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VTV traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.23. 36,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

