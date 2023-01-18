Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $86.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $86,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 168,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

