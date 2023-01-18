Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,010 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

