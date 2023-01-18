Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. 29,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

