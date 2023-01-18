Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

