Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 290,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,699. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

