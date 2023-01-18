Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $226.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $298.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

