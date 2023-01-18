Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,068,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,876,000 after buying an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.93. The stock had a trading volume of 44,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $298.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.