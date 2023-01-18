Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $165,102,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 478,854 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,482. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $298.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

