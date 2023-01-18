Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,609,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

