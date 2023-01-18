Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the December 15th total of 999,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.