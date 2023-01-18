Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

