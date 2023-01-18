Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,436,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,511,000 after acquiring an additional 317,330 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 758,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after acquiring an additional 61,783 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 59,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. 42,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

