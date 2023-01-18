Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,057,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,262,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 881.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 238,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 182,102 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period.

