Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,057,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
VCSH stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $80.67.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
