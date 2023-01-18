Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

