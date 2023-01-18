Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.