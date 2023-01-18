Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. 31,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.47 and its 200-day moving average is $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.