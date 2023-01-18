Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

