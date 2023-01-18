Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $62.93 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $62.93 million and $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00076529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000262 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,403,140,056 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,140,053 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

