Venus USDC Tops One Day Volume of $12.93 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.07 million and $12.93 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02180939 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,500,417.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

