Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Hits $706,595.42

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $48.03 million and approximately $706,595.42 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,214.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00405092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00796975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00101405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00582700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00209007 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

