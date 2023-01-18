Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $45.65 million and $1.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,759.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00399486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00783083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00099306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00576872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00207055 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,130,750 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

