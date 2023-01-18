Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $36.32 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $78.07 million and $6,117.24 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $36.32 or 0.00174607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00425420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,238.84 or 0.29850362 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00761585 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

