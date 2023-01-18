Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Price Target Increased to SEK 322 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 315 to SEK 322 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $17.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Viaplay Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

