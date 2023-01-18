Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Trading Down 6.9%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) by 858.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

