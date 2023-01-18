VIDT Datalink Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $29.02 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $5.78 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

