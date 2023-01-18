Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading Up 12.8%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Up 12.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

