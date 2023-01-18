Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.62. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,154 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $525.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.22 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

