Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ACV opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

