Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ACV opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
