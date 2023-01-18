Waltonchain (WTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00436699 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,322.15 or 0.30653060 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00770982 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,660,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,685,367 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

