WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Shares of 9,805 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.07% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $389,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LEU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.05. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.20). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.53% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

