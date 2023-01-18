WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 43,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 210,356 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 9,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,144,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

