WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $244,000 Position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,720 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 1.46% of LiqTech International worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 191,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,080. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 81.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

