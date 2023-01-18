WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.18% of Triumph Group worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,295,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 320,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,788. The company has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

