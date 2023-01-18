WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. 386,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,406,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

