WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

