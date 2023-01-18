WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 33,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,250. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $632.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

