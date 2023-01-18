WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 250 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Olin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Olin by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Olin by 71.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OLN traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

