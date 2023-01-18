WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 47,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,781. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASYS. StockNews.com upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amtech Systems to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

