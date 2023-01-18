WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 935 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Timken by 33.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Timken by 88.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Timken by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. 2,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

