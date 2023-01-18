WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,502. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 506.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.