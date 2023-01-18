WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,642. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

