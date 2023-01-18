WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 743,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,840,092. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

